John Rollins shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

John Rollins hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Rollins finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Rollins had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rollins to 1 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Rollins reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rollins to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Rollins had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rollins to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Rollins hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rollins to even-par for the round.