John Merrick shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, John Merrick hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Merrick finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 394-yard par-4 12th, Merrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merrick to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Merrick hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merrick to even-par for the round.

Merrick got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Merrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Merrick hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merrick at 2 over for the round.