John Huston shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

John Huston hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Huston finished his day tied for 135th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 370-yard par-4 first, Huston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huston to 1 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Huston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huston to 2 over for the round.

Huston got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Huston to 3 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Huston chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huston to 2 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Huston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huston to 1 over for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Huston had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Huston to 3 over for the round.

Huston got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huston to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Huston's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Huston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huston to 6 over for the round.