John Huh shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, John Huh hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Huh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Huh hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

Huh tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to 1 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.