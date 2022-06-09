Joe Deraney shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Joe Deraney hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Deraney finished his day tied for 116th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Deraney got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Deraney to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Deraney's 170 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Deraney to even-par for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Deraney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Deraney to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Deraney hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Deraney at 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Deraney got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Deraney to 3 over for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 10th, Deraney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Deraney to 4 over for the round.

At the 528-yard par-5 11th, Deraney got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 10 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Deraney to 4 over for the round.

Deraney got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Deraney to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Deraney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Deraney to 4 over for the round.