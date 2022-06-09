Jim Knous shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jim Knous hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Knous hit his 255 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Knous's 162 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 4 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 5 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Knous hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 6 under for the round.

Knous got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 5 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Knous to 4 under for the round.

Knous got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 3 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Knous's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Knous had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Knous chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.