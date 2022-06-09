Jim putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 first round in the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jim Herman hit 12 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herman finished his day tied for 135th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Jim Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Herman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Herman's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 4 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 5 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Herman's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Herman to 7 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Herman hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 6 over for the round.