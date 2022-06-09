Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Vegas's 158 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Vegas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Vegas to 1 over for the round.