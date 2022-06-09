Jeffrey Kang shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jeffrey Kang hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Kang hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 1 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.