Jason Dufner shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jason Dufner hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 286 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 second, Dufner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Dufner got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Dufner hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Dufner to 3 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 4 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Dufner hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dufner hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Dufner's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Dufner had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.