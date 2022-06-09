Jason Bohn shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jason Bohn hit 10 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bohn finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Bohn hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bohn to 1 under for the round.

Bohn got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bohn to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Bohn's 139 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bohn to 1 under for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Bohn hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 2 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Bohn chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bohn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Bohn had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bohn to 2 under for the round.

Bohn tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bohn to 1 under for the round.