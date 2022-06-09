Jared du Toit shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jared du Toit hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Du Toit finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Du Toit got a double bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving du Toit to 2 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, du Toit had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving du Toit to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, du Toit reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved du Toit to 2 over for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, du Toit reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved du Toit to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, du Toit's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, du Toit had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved du Toit to 1 over for the round.