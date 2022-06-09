J.T. Poston shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, J.T. Poston hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Poston chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Poston hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poston at 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Poston chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Poston chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 over for the round.