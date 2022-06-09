J.J. Spaun shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, J.J. Spaun hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Spaun's 140 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Spaun's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Spaun got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Spaun to 3 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 4 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 over for the round.