J.J. Henry shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, J.J. Henry hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Henry finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Henry got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Henry to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Henry's 161 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Henry hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Henry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Henry had a 208 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henry to 2 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Henry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henry to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Henry chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 1 under for the round.