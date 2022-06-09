Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, Norlander reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Norlander at 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to even for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.