Hayden Buckley shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Hayden Buckley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Buckley had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Buckley to 1 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Buckley hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Buckley's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to even for the round.