Harry Higgs shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Higgs's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Higgs's 164 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgs had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Higgs chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Higgs's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.