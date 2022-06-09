Harold Varner III shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Harold Varner III hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Doug Ghim; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Varner III hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Varner III chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 48-foot putt for eagle. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Varner III at 6 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 5 under for the round.