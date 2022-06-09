  • Harold Varner III shoots 5-under 65 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Harold Varner III carded a 5-under 65, placing him two strokes off the lead heading into Friday.
    Extended Highlights

    Harold Varner III’s Round 1 highlights from RBC Canadian

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Harold Varner III carded a 5-under 65, placing him two strokes off the lead heading into Friday.