  • Hank Lebioda comes back from a rocky start in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda dials in wedge to 4 feet and birdies at RBC Canadian

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.