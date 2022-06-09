Hank Lebioda comes back from a rocky start in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lebioda finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Hank Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Lebioda had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lebioda's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Lebioda's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Lebioda had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.