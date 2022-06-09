6-over 76 by Greyson Sigg in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Greyson Sigg hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 135th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 270 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Sigg's 96 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 4 over for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sigg to 5 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Sigg's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.