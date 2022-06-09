Greg Chalmers shoots 7-over 77 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Greg Chalmers hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his day tied for 143rd at 7 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Chalmers had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 4 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Chalmers's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Chalmers's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to 7 over for the round.