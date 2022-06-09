George McNeill shoots 8-over 78 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

George McNeill hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. McNeill finished his day tied for 146th at 8 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 second hole, McNeill had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, McNeill's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, McNeill's tee shot went 194 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, McNeill had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved McNeill to 6 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, McNeill's tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McNeill's 146 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNeill to 6 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 7 over for the round.

McNeill got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 8 over for the round.