Strong putting brings Emiliano Grillo an even-par round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 44th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Emiliano Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Grillo's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Grillo's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Grillo had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to even-par for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.