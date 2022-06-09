Dylan Wu shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Dylan Wu hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Wu had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Wu's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Wu chipped in his fourth from 17 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wu at 3 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Wu chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 14th, Wu reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Wu at 1 over for the round.