Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Dylan Frittelli hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 116th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Frittelli's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Frittelli's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.