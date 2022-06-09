Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Doug Ghim in the first round at the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Doug Ghim hit 12 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ghim finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Harold Varner III; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; and Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Doug Ghim hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Ghim's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Ghim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Ghim had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 5 under for the round.