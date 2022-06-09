Dean Burmester shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Dean Burmester hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Burmester's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Burmester had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Burmester missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Burmester to 2 over for the round.

Burmester got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burmester to 3 over for the round.

Burmester hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 538-yard par-5 ninth. This moved Burmester to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Burmester had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th, Burmester got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burmester to 2 over for the round.