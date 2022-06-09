  • Dawie van der Walt shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Dawie van der Walt makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

