Dawie van der Walt shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Dawie van der Walt hit 8 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Van der Walt got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, van der Walt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van der Walt at 3 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, van der Walt's 91 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, van der Walt tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, van der Walt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

At the 372-yard par-4 10th, van der Walt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van der Walt to even-par for the round.