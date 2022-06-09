David Skinns putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, David Skinns hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Skinns finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

David Skinns got a bogey on the 370-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Skinns to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Skinns hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Skinns's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to even for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.