David Lipsky shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

David Lipsky hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 370-yard par-4 first, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lipsky had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Lipsky hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.