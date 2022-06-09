David Lingmerth putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the RBC Canadian Open

David Lingmerth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, David Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving David Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

Lingmerth hit his tee at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 14th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Lingmerth's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.