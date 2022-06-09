David Hearn shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, David Hearn hit 10 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Hearn got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Hearn hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 1 over for the round.

Hearn got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.

Hearn tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hearn to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hearn's 115 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Hearn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Hearn had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hearn got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hearn to 3 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.