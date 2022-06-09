Danny Willett shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Danny Willett hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 301 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Willett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Willett's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Willett's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Willett's 97 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Willett had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.