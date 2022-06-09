Danny Lee shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Danny Lee hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Lee got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Lee chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.