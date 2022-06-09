D.A. Points putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, D.A. Points hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Points finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

D.A. Points got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving D.A. Points to even-par for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 17th, Points reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Points at 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Points to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Points's 179 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.

Points got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Points had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 146-yard par-3 green sixth, Points suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Points chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.