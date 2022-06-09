Curtis Thompson shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Curtis Thompson hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 394-yard par-4 12th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Thompson chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 5 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Thompson's 170 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 5 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thompson to 6 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thompson hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Thompson to 7 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.