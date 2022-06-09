Corey Conners putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Corey Conners hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Corey Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Corey Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Conners's his second shot went 6 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Conners's 197 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 146-yard par-3 green sixth, Conners suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.