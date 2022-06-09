  • Corey Conners putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 first round in the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners dials in second and birdies at RBC Canadian

    In the opening round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.