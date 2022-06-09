Christopher Gotterup shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Christopher Gotterup hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 203-yard par-3 13th green, Gotterup suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gotterup at 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Gotterup reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gotterup to even for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Gotterup had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

Gotterup got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gotterup to 2 over for the round.

At the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Gotterup reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Gotterup missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Gotterup to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gotterup had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 3 over for the round.