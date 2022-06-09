Chris Kirk shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Chris Kirk hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, Kirk missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Kirk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kirk to 1 over for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Kirk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kirk at 1 under for the round.