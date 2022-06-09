Chase Seiffert shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Chase Seiffert hit 12 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 25th at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Seiffert's 100 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Seiffert's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

At the 394-yard par-4 12th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

Seiffert tee shot went 179 yards to the fringe and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Seiffert to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.