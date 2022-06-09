Charley Hoffman shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Hoffman's 85 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Hoffman's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Hoffman chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 under for the round.