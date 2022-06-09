Carlos Ortiz putts well in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Carlos Ortiz hit 13 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his day tied for 9th at 3 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Carlos Ortiz's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Ortiz hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.