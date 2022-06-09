Camilo Villegas putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the RBC Canadian Open

Camilo Villegas hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Villegas finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Camilo Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Camilo Villegas to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Villegas's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.