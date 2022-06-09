Cameron Smith shoots 6-over 76 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Cameron Smith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 135th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Smith's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 5 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 6 over for the round.