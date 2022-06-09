Cameron Percy shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Cameron Percy hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 61st at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Percy got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.