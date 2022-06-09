Cameron Champ shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 1 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Champ got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Champ to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Champ had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Champ's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to even for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and had a disappointing four-putt for triple bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.