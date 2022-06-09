Callum Tarren shoots 5-over 75 in round one of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Callum Tarren hit 7 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

Tarren got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Tarren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Tarren's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Tarren had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

Tarren got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Tarren to 3 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Tarren's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Tarren's tee shot went 190 yards to the fringe and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.