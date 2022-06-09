  • 6-over 76 by Callum Davison in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

  • Prior to the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Canadian golfer Callum Davison explains the history of his cross-handed grip, as he prepares to make his PGA TOUR debut at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
    Cross-handed Canadian golfer Callum Davison

