6-over 76 by Callum Davison in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, Callum Davison hit 6 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Davison finished his day tied for 135th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 307 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Davison chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davison to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Davison's 158 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davison to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Davison got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Davison to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Davison had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Davison to 1 over for the round.

Davison got a double bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Davison to 3 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Davison had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davison to 4 over for the round.

Davison his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Davison to 5 over for the round.

Davison got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davison to 6 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Davison had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davison to 1 over for the round.