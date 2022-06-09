Brice Garnett rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 2-over 72 in first round of the RBC Canadian Open

Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Garnett finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Matt Fitzpatrick is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III and Doug Ghim are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 475-yard par-4 14th, Brice Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 2 over for the round.

Garnett hit his tee at the green on the 146-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

Garnett tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garnett to 2 over for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.